Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.53 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

