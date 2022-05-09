Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.79. Seer shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1,068 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 238.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 150.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 344,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

