Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 1,599,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

