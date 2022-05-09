Serum Price Tops $1.55 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004815 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $408.35 million and $71.99 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.81 or 0.99939835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00100285 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars.

