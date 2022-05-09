Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.26

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 136732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.
Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
