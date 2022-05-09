ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SWAV traded down $21.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,239. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,839.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

