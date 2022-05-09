Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €88.20 ($92.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -21.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of €79.61 and a 200-day moving average of €107.69.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

