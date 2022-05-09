Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Four analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Shopify reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Veritas Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $37.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.04. 6,403,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,750. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $337.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 272.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $999.82.

Shares of Shopify are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

