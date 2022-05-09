Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Showa Denko K.K. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

Showa Denko K.K. ( OTCMKTS:SHWDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Showa Denko K.K. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

