SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) fell 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. 10,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 261,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.