SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Reaches $4.62 Million

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $3.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,075.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.46 or 0.07360951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00261882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.00746006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00591624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00076140 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005644 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.