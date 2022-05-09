Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.04 ($70.57).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a one year high of €67.66 ($71.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €54.99 and a 200-day moving average of €58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

