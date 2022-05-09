Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $221.48

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $221.48 and last traded at $223.39, with a volume of 7421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.10.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

