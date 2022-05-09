Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.60-$11.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.60-11.75 EPS.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,231. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.76.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,444,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 583,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,160,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 679.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.