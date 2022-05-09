Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) vs. WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Critical Comparison

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and WidePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $46.47 million 18.16 $9.78 million $0.55 75.93 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.33 $340,000.00 $0.04 83.02

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WidePoint. Simulations Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 23.13% 6.86% 6.36% WidePoint 0.39% 0.81% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Simulations Plus and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.27%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than WidePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats WidePoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

WidePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

