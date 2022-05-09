SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Up 2.7%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 396,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.