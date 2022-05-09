SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Up 2.7%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 396,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.
About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
