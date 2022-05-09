SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SITE Centers by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 566,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SITE Centers by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 125,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

