Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,087 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $46,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,408. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.03.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

