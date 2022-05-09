Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 75,200 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 1.86% of Boise Cascade worth $51,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.41. 4,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

