Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 285 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalent were worth $30,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Catalent by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Catalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,090. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

