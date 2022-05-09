Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,159 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $150,141,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter.

VEEV traded down $4.56 on Monday, reaching $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

