Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.28 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.28% of Annaly Capital Management worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 868,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,078,217. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

