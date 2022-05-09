Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.89 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,820 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,556. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

