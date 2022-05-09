Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $24,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 42,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

