Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $41,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 57.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 28.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 20.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.08.

NYSE:MCK traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,903. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $335.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,174 shares of company stock worth $4,520,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.