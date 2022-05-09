Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Centene worth $44,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.54. 34,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,513. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

