Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 116,243 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

