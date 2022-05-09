Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 233,859 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,859 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Masco were worth $37,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.