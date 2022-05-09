Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,453 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.02. 77,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

