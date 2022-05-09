Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,225 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

