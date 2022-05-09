Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKIL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

