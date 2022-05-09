SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 465,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.36. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

