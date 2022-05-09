SLC Agrícola S.A. (SLCJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4313 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of SLC Agrícola stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.60.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile (Get Rating)
