SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,771. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

