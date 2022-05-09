Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.93

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 3540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock valued at $44,639,703 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

