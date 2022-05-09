SnowSwap Market Cap Hits $540,561.33 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $540,561.33 and $34,064.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00166598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00587072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035869 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.47 or 1.95142821 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.