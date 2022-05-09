SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 17191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOHO China (SOHOF)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.