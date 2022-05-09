Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.83. 6,403,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,206. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

