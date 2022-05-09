Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.92

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 7553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.