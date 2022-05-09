Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.68. 4,629,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,559,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.68.
About Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE)
See Also
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.