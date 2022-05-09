SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.51

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 17294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,939.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

