SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPSM traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $37.54. 1,056,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,770. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.