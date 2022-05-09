SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.22

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

