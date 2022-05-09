SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Cut by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.87% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $121,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.95. 372,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,604. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.