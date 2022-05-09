Spell Token (SPELL) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $240.58 million and $29.13 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.81 or 0.99939835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00100285 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 88,853,899,320 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

