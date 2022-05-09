Spore (SPORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $787,342.88

Spore (SPORE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Spore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $787,342.88 and approximately $4,150.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,061.86 or 0.99552166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00100136 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.