Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.91

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 8192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
