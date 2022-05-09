SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) were down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SQL Technologies stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

