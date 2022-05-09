Stacks (STX) Market Cap Achieves $946.55 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $946.55 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00181234 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00180493 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00567879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00148093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036194 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,800,369 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

