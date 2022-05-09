Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,856,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.